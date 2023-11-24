Childcare costs dent Leon County incomes; how one Northwest Tallahassee organization plans to help

According to U.S. Department of Labor, pre-school, center-based childcare services cost more than $7,000 a year nationwide.

Project Annie is created a service to offer subsidized childcare to Frenchtown families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It started with feeding the hungry in our neighborhood, but it’s moving into much more. While Project Annie begins this holiday season by providing a hot meal for our Frenchtown neighbors, her vision for the area is much larger than what you’re seeing on plates.

"Just look at the line and look at how many people are coming out. People wouldn’t have the resources that they need," said volunteer Bianca Goolsby. She spoke about the impact of Annie Johnson.

Johnson founded Project Annie in Frenchtown.

Goolsby is not the only one who thinks that.

Dr Janet Bard Hanson with Project Annie agrees.

"She’s always here, she’s been working with this community for over 20 years and is really the spirit of the Frenchtown community," said Bard Hanson.

Annie knows what the community needs. That’s a childcare center.

We’re checking in on the project wefirst told you about in February.

Bard Hanson said it’s fitting a need: increasing the socioeconomic status in Frenchtown.

"To be able to rent a decent home, to be able to buy a home, to be able to buy a car. And all of that comes with decent employment," said Bard Hanson.

In Leon County, the U.S. Department of Labor reports the cost of pre-school, center-based childcare takes up as much as 8.2 percent of the median family income. In 2023, that equates to more than $7,000 a year.

With those costs in mind, Bard Hanson says Annie’s goal is to provide childcare so families can seek employment. She says her model will be cost-effective.

"Have applied and received a grant from United Way that will help subsidize childcare expenses," said Bard Hanson.

And by the sounds of it, they’ll be in the best hands.

"I love children," said Johnson.

Project Annie’s goal is to support the community you see right behind me. You can register your interest for her daycare right here.

