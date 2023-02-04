Sheros: Annie Johnson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "He brought me here and he wanted me to feed his people - he told me to feed his people."

It was in her living room in Lake Jackson in 1998, where retired homemaker Annie Johnson says she heard the voice of God.

Johnson, the Director of Project Annie, Inc. said. "I was sitting down. The Lord told me, 'Go down to the Fish Market.' I said, 'I don't want to go down there - I eat fish on a Friday.' So I went and sat back down. He said, 'I told you to go down to the Fish Market.' When I got there were two signs down the street that said for sale and I ran into the building."

Annie bought that building in Frenchtown - the same one she sits in today.

Her mission clear: To feed the people in the community, in Jesus' name.

Something she's been doing Thanksgiving, Christmas and every Saturday for 24 years.

"I felt like the people didn't have anything and it made them feel good to have somewhere to go on Christmas and Thanksgiving," Johnson said.

It hasn't always been easy, but her faith never wavered.

Through community partnerships and donations, she's continued to serve.

"I knew if God told me to do it - he would help me," Johnson said.

This year is a new era for Project Annie. The non-profit only serves meals on Thanksgiving now.

The newly renovated building is being transformed into a nursery school.

A dream come true for Annie - who became certified to open a childcare center at age 88.

"I love kids," Johnson said.

In addition to feeding the Frenchtown Community. Johnson raised eight children of her own.

"She's just such an inspiration to everyone," said Janet Bard Hanson, the Vice President and Board of Directors for Project Annie. "I can be having the worst day and come and visit Annie and help her with something and just be on a cloud."

For Annie, the nursery school is yet another way to give back to the community.

"We have women in the community who want to work - but yet how can they find the job or get the education or training to get up to that 20 hours a week - because they have babies and young children at home," Hanson said.

To bridge the gap between affordable childcare and employment - Project Annie is helping mothers get jobs in order to get tuition assistance from the Early Learning Coalition for childcare.

"For a young woman who is 90 years old to have such courage and vision," Hanson said.

"I don't feel like a hero - I just feel good," Johnson said.

Of course, the mark of a true hero is humility.

"I just feel great to do it from my heart - for doing what the Lord to told me to do," Johnson said.

The nursery school is opening in March.

If you would like to donate to the school, they need everything from diapers to an emergency crib and a dishwasher. You can find more information at ProjectAnnieInc.com or call 850-222-6133.