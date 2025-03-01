Pedaling for a purpose at Dirty Pecan gravel ride in Monticello

Community impact drives this annual gravel ride fundraiser.

Cyclists travel through beautiful landscapes, including bike trails and pecan orchards.

Watch the video to find out how much money is raised for 4-H summer camp.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 400 cyclists are pedaling their way through Monticello to raise money and send Jefferson County kids to summer camp. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, and I’m taking a look at how the Dirty Pecan Gravel Ride is leaving its mark on our community.

Now in its 10th year, Dirty Pecan has more than doubled its attendance and is getting close to $200,000 raised for 4-H. Co-founder Betsy Barfield says the idea for a gravel ride fundraiser came from brainstorming with a friend. And the name "Dirty Pecan"? It’s a tribute to a bit of local history.

“Jefferson County is the Pecan Capital of the World, and Fred Mayhan, who US 90 is named after Mayhan Drive, created the Mayhem Pecan. And when you ride gravel — which is what we’re riding on Saturday — you get dirty. So we put it together, and there’s your Dirty Pecan,” Barfield said.

Cyclists come from all over the country to take part in the two-day event, where they ride through bike trails, pecan orchards, and canopy paths. Sarah Carothers and Randy Honcik drove over 400 miles from Sylva, North Carolina. They say the trip is definitely worth the cause.

“We just have a good time talking to people and looking at the beautiful country — all these pecan farms. It’s just the energy of the group that’s what’s best about the whole thing,” Honcik said.

Beyond the ride, Dirty Pecan plays a crucial role in helping Jefferson County families who can’t afford summer camp. The event provides funding for overnight camps where kids can develop important leadership skills.

“I am so grateful for every little cent that everybody gives. It takes everybody to pull this off. It all adds up, and it moves the needle for our 4-H kids,” Barfield said.

Barfield says the organization is set to donate almost $30,000 to 4-H, which will help send kids to summer camp and cover camp maintenance.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

