Jefferson County 4-H camps bring hands on learning to kids this summer

Registration for camp opens March 1st.

Scholarship opportunities are available.

Watch the video to find out about the camp activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jefferson County 4-H is working to make summer camp accessible to every kid.

"A lot of times, there's not the opportunity that kids would have if they lived in a larger town."

Parents and students say 4-H is making a big difference in the Monticello community.

Eddie Lee Scott has two grandchildren who've attended 4-H summer camps for a combined total of four years. She says the program has had a significant impact, especially on her finances.

"By it being so close to where we live, you know, that limits the amount of money you would have to provide for transportation. That would limit the amount of money you would have to put into buying food,” Scott said.

The program offers more than just a fun summer with friends—it helps kids develop skills they'll carry with them into the future. Johnathan Youngblood was a 4-H kid, and now attends North Florida College, working on his associate's degree in nursing.

"4-H has always been an influential thing and always left an impact on many people. It definitely has helped me and a lot of my other friends get to where we are now,” Youngblood said.

This year's summer camps include a wildlife camp, a Healthy Kids Culinary Camp, a Field-to-Fork Camp, and Space Camp. Justice Barrington, the 4-H program assistant, says they will be accepting scholarship applications.

"We want all the kids in Jefferson County to attend camp, and that's why we do have that financial assistance,” Barrington said.

Barrington says COVID-19 made it difficult to run camp effectively in the past, but this year, they've bounced back, and kids can safely attend once again. Registration kicks off March 1.

