MONTICELLO, FL — In Monticello, a towering Ice Age giant is sparking curiosity and bringing ancient history to life for kids and families this summer.



A life-sized mastodon model named Priscilla is featured at the Jefferson County Public Library.

The event promotes hands-on learning about prehistoric animals and local history.

Watch the video below to see how Priscilla is helping bring ancient Jefferson County history to life.

Life-sized mastodon model brings prehistoric education to Jefferson County kids

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

13 feet tall—and teaching kids much more than just fun facts

“Being able to bring a life-sized cast of a mastodon out really grabs people's attention,” researcher Dr. Andy Hemmings said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, where an Ice Age icon is helping families connect with local history in a hands-on way.

Priscilla the Mastodon—a life-sized model—is making her summer debut at the Jefferson County Public Library. The event is part of a summer series hosted by the library and the Aucilla Research Institute.

Kids get to touch fossil displays and learn about the prehistoric animals that once roamed this region.

Researchers from Aucilla have spent years uncovering evidence of mastodons and early human life right here in North Florida.

Dr. Andy Hemmings, a researcher at the institute, says they’re making that history accessible to the next generation.

“The downtown area is built over an old Indian village that there’s been people living on these specific spots literally for thousands and thousands of years. And that’s part of why educational events like this are so important, is you have no idea who we’re lighting the fire in,” Hemmings said.

But this isn’t just a learning opportunity for kids.

Neighbor Ted Okolichany says it’s also a way to promote literacy and educational engagement for all ages.

“I think we need to find out all about our history, whether it’s mammals or dinosaurs or a man in our walk here on this Earth. It’s a big picture that God designed and put it all together. The more we can learn about it, the better,” Okolichany said.

Several more free, fun, and educational events are scheduled throughout the rest of the summer at the Jefferson County Library.

In Monticello, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

