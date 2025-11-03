MONTICELLO, FL — At Jefferson Correctional Institution, a new kind of graduation is sparking hope as inmates earn electrical certifications and a second chance at life.



The Jefferson Recidivism Initiative aims to reduce repeat offenses in the community.

The program focuses on providing support and resources for former inmates.

Inmates earn second chance through electrical program at Jefferson Correctional Institution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Behind the gates of Jefferson Correctional Institution, a new kind of graduation is giving inmates a second chance at life.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, where the Florida Department of Corrections is showing that education can be one of the strongest tools for rehabilitation.

Family members, friends, and FDC staff filled the chapel to cheer on the graduates of the facility’s electrical program.

Inside the secured compound, men in matching uniforms hidden by caps and gowns stood proud as they received their certificates, marking a major step toward rebuilding their lives.

The program is part of the department’s effort to prepare inmates for meaningful work when they return home.

“I’m looking forward to the electrical field because it’s paying opportunity for me, and I don’t wanna come back here. They’re giving me the tools that I need to avoid that,” said student inmate Alex Cline.

The Florida Department of Corrections says programs like this help reduce repeat offenses and build stronger, safer communities.

“Florida ranks third in the nation for our recidivism rate to be the lowest rate. I don’t think that employers understand there’s some tax breaks in Florida for them for hiring our graduates, the inmates that we released. And additionally, you’re getting a well-trained, dedicated employee," said Jodi Tillman, deputy director of Programs and Re-Entry for the FDC.

The training mirrors what students would experience on a real job site, including wiring panels, reading blueprints, and applying safety standards.

In 2024, more than 16,000 workforce training certificates and industry-recognized credentials were earned statewide.

The number of training seats grew by 112 percent, expanding opportunities for returning citizens to become job-ready.

The department currently provides 92 career and technical education courses across 37 trades, partnering with state colleges, technical schools, and community organizations.

The department says this is part of a broader commitment to rehabilitation and public safety, breaking the cycle of incarceration through education and opportunity.

“This institution has provided a lot of services for me to make a fresh start when I get out of here, and I love it. I love the fact that I have an opportunity like this,” Cline said.

Cline says he has no family, but he believes his new skills and confidence will help him find his place in the world.

