MONTICELLO, FL — Families in Jefferson County are struggling to put food on the table. The federal SNAP shutdown and the loss of a major grocery store have caused many to turn to local pantries for help.



Jefferson County food banks are seeing increased demand due to paused SNAP benefits.

Low-income residents, seniors, and working families face food insecurity.

Watch the video below to find out how local food banks are stepping up to meet the demand.

Food banks in Jefferson County face challenges as SNAP benefits pause and grocery store closes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families in Jefferson County are caught between two crises — one less grocery store and no food assistance.

“We give out the food, and we can tell it’s helping,” said Joy Frisby, a volunteer with Christ Episcopal Church.

SNAP benefits are scheduled to stop this Saturday due to the federal government shutdown, leaving millions of Floridians without food assistance.

In Jefferson County, it’s hitting especially hard.

Frisby volunteers at Christ Episcopal Church's Food Pantry.

She says their food budget has increased and they are depending on donations to help meet the need.

“We usually can order what we need, which is around 3,000 pounds of food each month for around $300. But it’s now had to increase to about $600 because of all the families that are now coming through. We normally would feed from about 100 to 110 families. That is now increasing. It looks like it’ll be about 150 families,” Frisby said.

That need is growing faster than expected.

The Winn-Dixie in town recently closed its doors as it transitions into an Aldi, leaving fewer local options.

Until renovations are complete, many will have to travel to neighboring counties to get food. And those without transportation could be forced to go without.

“We’ve noticed that we have been having more cars coming through the line now. Since Winn-Dixie closed, and they don’t have maybe but one major grocery store here in Monticello, and that’s about 15 miles away. A lot of people in the Jefferson County area come here to Wacissa to pick up fresh vegetables,” said Constance Manning, the food bank director at Helping Hands Are Us at Bethpage Missionary Baptist Church.

According to federal data, about 1,846 Jefferson County residents received SNAP benefits last year.

Nationwide, more than 41 million Americans rely on the program each month. That's about 12 percent of the population.

Churches, volunteers, and community groups are coordinating with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to distribute food where it’s needed most.

Pantries across the Big Bend tell us they are doing everything they can to stay stocked up to meet the increased demand. You can find a full list of distribution times and locations here.

