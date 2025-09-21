Playoff ban remains in place for Gadsden County High

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County made a final appeal to the FHSAA Board of Directors on Sunday in Gainesville.

According to FHSAA, the high school was seeking to have their post season ban lifted, and one of the players was looking to have his eligibility granted to play at Gadsden County.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key said the playoffs appeal was denied, but the student will be allowed to play this season.

