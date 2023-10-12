Charlie Adelson's parents must answer questions before their son's murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Charlie Adelson's parents are now facing questioning less than two weeks before their son goes on trial for the murder of Dan Markel in 2014.

Thursday, a judge ordered Adelson's parents to appear for questioning ahead of the trial. This is the latest in the case that caught national attention.

Charlie Adelson is accused of hiring peopleto kill his former brother-in-law during a heated custody battle with Adelson's sister. His trial has not started, but this is his second appearance in court this week.

The judge ruled on Monday that during the trial, the jury could see video that shows Adelson speaking with one of the accused hit men.

Thursday, the judge ordered Adelson's parents to answer questions from prosecutors. Court records show the Adelsons intended on pleading the fifth for questioning, but not ruling out testifying for the trial.

That prompted the prosecutor to ask the judge to order them to answer their questions. He ruled Thursday that the Adelsons must answer the state's questions about any involvement with their son.

If the Adelsons do not follow through with the questioning, the judge says he will consider holding them in contempt.

Adelson's trial is set to begin on October 23rd

