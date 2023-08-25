WATCH NOW: Charlie Adelson trial will move forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The man accused of hiring hit men to kill a Florida State University law professor appeared before a judge on Friday.

Charlie Adelson is facing charges in the death of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel in 2014.

The trial for Adelson was expected to begin in April 2023 but it was pushed back.

Judge Robert Wheeler granted the defense's request to keep interviews and recordings of Katherine Magbanua sealed.

Some media groups wanted access to those materials.

The judge said that would interfere with Adelson's right to a fair trial.

Magbanua was Adelson's former girlfriend.

In 2022, she was sentenced to 30 years for solicitation to commit murder and another 30 years for Conspiracy to commit murder in Markel's death.

The trial for Adelson could last for weeks.

Tenative timeline:

