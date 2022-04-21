Charlie Adelson arrested on murder charges in connection to Dan Markel murder

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Charlie Adelson, the former brother-in-law of murdered Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, was arrested Thursday in connection to Markel's killing.

Adelson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into Broward County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, a Grand Jury indicted him Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident.

The State would like to commend Law Enforcement efforts which have been ongoing since the murder of Dr. Dan Markel in 2014, as well as the time committed by the Grand Jury who reviewed the case, and the new audio of the restaurant recording. This recording includes statements by Charles Adelson which can be heard clearly for the first time.



Dr. Markel’s family, the Office of State Attorney, and the law-enforcement team behind this continuing investigation will not rest until justice is delivered to every person involved in this terrible crime.

In a statement to ABC News, Adelson's attorneys maintained their client's innocence.

"Charlie is innocent and the prosecutors have no new information that led to this arrest. The timing sure does stink, doesn’t it? On the eve of a long-awaited trial of Katie, this move has the smell of desperation."

David Oscar Markus and Margot Moss

Beginning with a messy divorce in 2013, Markel's wife Wendi Adelson was denied a request to move her children to South Florida. In July of 2014, Markel was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Luis Rivera pled guilty to second-degree murder in the Markel case on Oct. 4, 2016.

In October 2019, Garcia was found guilty of murdering Markel and conspiracy to commit murder.

Also in October 2019, a mistrial was declared in Magbanua’s first trial in the murder of Markel. Magbanua’s second trial is set to begin on May 16.

Police have said Magbanua had relationships with one of the alleged gunmen and Charles Adelson, the brother of Markel's ex-wife Wendi Adelson. Court records say Magbanua received payments from the Adelson family.

In a September 2021 court filing by Magbanua’s defense team to disqualify the Leon County State Attorney’s Office, the state attorney’s office says Magbanua was used to contract Sigfredo Garcia on behalf of the Adelson family to murder Markel.

Adelson was previously requested to be a witness in the retrial of Magbanua.