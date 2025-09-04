Parents speak out on challenges facing Gadsden County football

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Parents of Gadsden County High football players say this season has been one setback after another — from state sanctions to losing their head coach, and they believe it’s the students who are paying the price.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Parents of Gadsden County high football players say this season has been full of unexpected challenges. From State sanctions to the loss of their head coach, many feel the student-athletes are the ones paying the price.

Parents of Gadsden County High football players say this season has been tough, not just on the field, but off it. They tell me the team went into the year with high hopes after last season’s breakout run…only to face setbacks from coaching changes and sanctions handed down by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Keshandra Highman, whose son is on the football team, said, "Um, obviously, it's a lot of things that we don't know as far as parents, the rules of the FHSAA, um, but in regards to how it affects the team, the kids went in with high hopes. They had a great season last year. They were predicted to have a great season this year, but to know that a lot of the changes that adults made in regards to how they handled the situation."

This parent has one son who’s a senior on the team and another who just graduated and is now playing football in college. She says it’s hard to see players pay the price for decisions made by adults.

The sanctions came after an FHSAA investigation into eligibility and paperwork issues involving multiple student-athletes. Shortly after, head coach Russell Ellington announced he was leaving to take a job at Savannah State University.

Superintendent Elijah Key says he is stepping in as interim head coach to provide stability, while parents hope the community continues to rally around the Jaguars through the rest of the season.

