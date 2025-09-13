Community responds to FSU player shooting with push to end youth gun violence

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The shooting of Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard is pushing Gadsden County families to take action to break the cycle of youth gun violence.



Founder Tammy Elmore, a family friend of Pritchard, says the tragedy made her realize she could not stand by any longer.

The group focuses on building trust, mentoring kids, and equipping parents with tools to guide their children.

Watch this video to hear from parents and neighbors determined to create change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members say the impact of violence isn't just about the headlines or the crime scenes. They say it's about the lasting effects felt by families, children and neighbors long after the tragedies happen.

The shooting of FSU football player Ethan Pritchard is a reminder of how violence can change lives in an instant. All four suspects with possible connections to the case are being held without bond as investigators continue to piece together what happened.

Court records say the shooting was a case of mistaken identity that left Pritchard wounded.

This incident hit especially close to home for the founder of Mama and Daddy Made Me Tammy Elmore, a friend of Pritchard's family. She says when this happened, she knew she couldn't stand back and do nothing.

Many in Gadsden County felt the same way. That's why parents and neighbors came together to create the Mama and Daddy Made Me foundation to fight youth gun violence and support families before tragedy strikes again. Tammy says change has to start with conversation and community support.

Tammy said, "As a whole I think we should all come together and have dialogue because every situation is different. We have to support our parents, We have to support our youth. I think by supporting the parents it's going to trickle down to the youth."

It's not just organizations pushing for change. Neighbors like Joy Detrick say parents like herself have to play a role. With kids facing so many pressures, she believes the way parents respond can make all the difference.

Joy said, "I think the first thing we parents have to learn to do is not be reactionary. When our children need to tell us difficult things, we have to first have a heart and ears to hear what they mean. They do things because they don't know what to do better or how to do it better, so we have to first enter believing that they mean well.”

The impact of gun violence is far-reaching, touching every family, friend, and neighbor. Founders say change will only come when parents, mentors, and the community work hand-in-hand to provide support, resources, and a safe environment.

Organizers say the work they're doing is just the beginning, and they hope more community members will step forward to be part of the solution.

