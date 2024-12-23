A year after tragic death, community still demands action against illegal internet cafés

One year after Lewis Butler's tragic death outside an illegal internet café, the businesses continue to operate, despite calls for closure from Butler’s widow and local pastor Tracy Stallworth.

Neighbors are demanding action questioning why the illegal establishments have not shut down.

Watch the video to hear from Kimberly Butler.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been a year since the fatal shooting of Lewis Butler outside an illegal internet café in Havana, and yet these controversial businesses continue to operate unimpeded. Despite the ongoing community outrage and growing calls for justice, the internet cafés remain open, and neighbors are demanding action from local and state authorities.

For Butler’s widow, the pain of losing her husband is only deepened by the sight of the businesses that played a role in his death still thriving in the neighborhood. Her calls for justice have gone unanswered, leaving her feeling frustrated and heartbroken.

“It’s been pretty rough, everybody’s like ‘you’ll get better, you’ll get better.’ The only way I will get better is when I get that closure,” said Ms. Butler.

RELATED STORIES:



Local Pastor Tracy Stallworth has been one of the most vocal advocates for shutting down the illegal businesses. For months, he has led efforts to bring attention to the issue and demand action from both local and state officials. However, despite his tireless work, there has been little response.

“They’re siphoning money out of the community,” Stallworth said, referring to the internet cafés.

The ongoing inaction has left many in the neighborhood questioning why the cafés have not been closed. What will it take for authorities to step in and end these operations once and for all?

Ms. Butler, still mourning her husband’s death, says she doesn’t want any other family to experience the pain she feels.

“It’s just not safe, I don’t want a family to feel how I feel,” she said.

Pastor Stallworth echoed her concerns, adding that justice is overdue. “Someone’s life was taken and someone has to be held accountable. We just need to be able to find the right agency so they can do what is right.”

As the year-long fight for justice continues, the question of accountability looms large over the community. For now, neighbors like Ms. Butler and Pastor Stallworth remain determined to press on in their fight to close the illegal internet cafés and bring those responsible to justice.

“Please close these cafés down,” Ms. Butler urged.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is responsible for regulating gambling operations in the state. The commission oversees investigations into illegal gambling activities.

To file a report of any illegal gambling report ithere.