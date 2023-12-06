Havana neighbors want illegal internet cafes shut down

Florida Gaming Control Commission says the ones in Havana are not legal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you drive down Highway 27 into Havana like I do frequently, you've probably seen these buildings on your screen. These are internet cafes, and according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission they are illegal.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana where many neighbors reached out to me about these internet cafes. I spoke with one neighbor who says he's never seen anything like these and wonders why they're still operating if they are against the law.

"I most definitely was confused. I didn't know exactly what they were supposed to be."

Jefferey Jacobs moved to Havana from West Palm Beach. He says in casinos in West Palm, "people can go in and it's a legitimate type of operation."

Florida Gaming Control Commission says the ones in Havana are not legit. Internet cafés are illegal, because they are unlicensed and offer slot machine gaming, which is against the law in Florida. None are legal in Gadsden County.

In Florida, slot machines are heavily regulated by FGCC and are legal in only the eight facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and at certain Indian tribal facilities.

"They are just robbing and stealing from Floridians." Eric Carr is the Director of External Affairs of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. Some of the trends he's seen show internet cafes have been popping up in lower income and rural communities.

"They also target lower income neighborhoods that play the lottery in high numbers, because they know those neighborhoods are going possibly going to go in to those facilities and gamble illegally."

Driving in Havana myself, I've seen three on highway 27 right outside the city limit. Carr told me that there are at least eight operating near Havana. He says it takes a while to investigate what's going on, which is why some doors still remain open.

"If you see these machines, do not gamble. You will have zero consumer protection, and they can literally throw you out of the establishment and not give you a dime and there's nothing the state or local police can do."

Neighbors like Jefferey say these do not belong in the neighborhood.

Eric says the Florida Gaming Control Commission has a public complaint portal where people can report activities of illegal gambling anonymously. You can file a report on theirwebsite After they receive, they will look into the situation.