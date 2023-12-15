Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

Tallahassee man found guilty of murdering gay rights activist

Jorge Diaz-Johnston was found dead in a Jackson County landfill
Gavel
Photo: MGN Online
Gavel
Gavel
Posted at 6:29 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:29:36-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The man accused of murdering 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston in 2022 was found guilty Friday.

Diaz-Johnston was reported missing on Jan. 8, 2022 after last being seen on Jan. 3, 2022 in the 2800 block of Remington Green Circle in Tallahassee. He was found dead in a Jackson County landfill the same day. Diaz-Johnston was a champion of same-sex marriage rights in Florida.

Yinger faced charges of first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information offenses. Yinger was formally charged in the death of Diaz-Johnston on April 14, 2022.

Following his death, Diaz-Johnston was remembered as an important figure in Florida's LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming