TPD: Missing Tallahassee man found dead at Jackson County landfill

Tallahassee Police Department
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jan 12, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that a Tallahassee man who was reported missing on Jan. 8 was found dead in a Jackson County landfill that same day.

54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston was reported missing on Jan. 8 after last being seen on Jan. 3 in the 2800 block of Remington Green Circle in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday, TPD announced on Twitter that Diaz-Johnston was found dead at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 in Jackson County. A TPD spokesperson later confirmed to ABC 27 that Diaz-Johnston was found in a Jackson County landfill.

The death is being investigated as a homicide at this time, according to TPD.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD said it is currently an open and active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

