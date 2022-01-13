Jorge Diaz-Johnston remembered as a champion of marriage equality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jorge Diaz-Johnston is being remembered as a champion of same-sex marriage rights in Florida.

Diaz-Johnston, age 54 of Tallahassee, was found dead in a Jackson County landfill on Jan. 8.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Jorge’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/zSipsk0vKG — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 8, 2022

He was reported missing to the Tallahassee Police Department on Jan. 8.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston. Jorge and his husband Don were two of the brave plaintiffs who took on Florida’s anti-gay marriage ban and helped secure marriage equality for all Floridians. Our deepest condolences to Don and Jorge’s extended family,” a posted statement on Equality Florida’s Facebook page read Thursday morning.

Equality Florida says on its website it is an organization that is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Wednesday night that it is investigating the case as a homicide and asks anyone with information on the incident to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.