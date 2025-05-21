Next developments in the case against Andrew Wiley, facing second-degree murder charges for Lori Paige's death

The Office of the State Attorney shared details about next steps in the case against Andrew Wiley,the man facing second-degree murder charges for Lori Paige's death.

Paige was first reported missing by her father in June 2023. After a 22-month long search, her remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia.

Prosecutors are sharing details in the case against Andrew Wiley, the man suspected of killing his 12-year-old daughter, Lori Paige. Wiley is currently facing second-degree murder charges.

"I have pure sadness for that child," said Patty Wilson. "She said everyone has abandoned me, and she was right.

Wilson had been involved in the search for Lori Paige, the 12-year-old girl who was reported missing by her father, Andrew Wiley, in June 2023.

After a 22-month-long search, Paige's remains were found in April of this year in Thomas County, Georgia

Wiley, the man facing charges in connection with her death, is set to have his case management conference on June 2nd. Wilson said she's feeling nervous.

"There's a lot of dread now because you're leaving all of this up to the judicial system," said Wilson.

Georgia Cappleman, Chief Assistant State Attorney, is prosecuting this case.

"Do you think anything will happen on June 2nd?"

"No, I don't think anything will happen other than the formal appearance of the attorney on his behalf and the waiver of arraignment and the entry of the not guilty plea, which is formality and typical at the beginning of a case," said Cappleman.

Cappleman said evidence will not be presented on June 2nd, adding the first time evidence could be presented would be at a bond hearing. Right now, one has not been scheduled.

"What's the timeline for a case like this sort of moving forward?"

"I think we're averaging two to three years average to resolve a murder case in this jurisdiction," said Cappleman.

Wiley currently faces second-degree murder charges. Cappleman said a grand jury indictment is needed to charge for first-degree murder; that is still in the works.

"So we're still in the process of reviewing the evidence and making a determination whether this is a case that we want to take to the grand jury for that first-degree murder indictment or whether it's going to remain a second," said Cappleman.

Wilson said, however long the investigation takes, like the search, she remains committed to honoring Lori's memory.

"How can we make sure, while staying on the sidelines, because we have no role now, to make sure that justice is really given to Lori Paige," said Wilson.

Wiley's case management conference is set for June 2nd. Cappleman said she does believe the arraignment will be waived.

