BREAKING: 2 people shot near Exit 203 ramp on I-10 in Tallahassee, suspect at large

UPDATE: (8:15 p.m.)

Two people are in the hospital after they were shot near the exit 203 ramp on I-10.

County Undersheriff Ron Cave provided a video update Friday evening. He says 3 vehicles were hit during the gunfire. He says both victims are currently being treated in the hospital. The suspect is still at-large.

A post from LCSO says the attack happened around 5:30. Deputies are still working the scene.

EARLIER:

Law enforcement blocked off the ramp near exit 203 of Interstate 10 eastbound in Leon County after a shooting situation there.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says gunfire happened early Friday evening. She confirmed 2 victims in the case and said the suspect is still on the loose. She added the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies are currently collecting evidence by the ramp and searching cameras for the suspect's vehicle. Drivers should avoid using that exit at this time.

The sheriff's office says if you have information about this situation to call 850-606-5800.

Our team on scene captured these photos as law enforcement investigated:

Justin White Shooting situation shuts down I-10 exit ramp

Justin White Shooting situation shuts down I-10 exit ramp near Thomasville Road

This is a developing situation. We will post updates as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

