State attorney seeking death penalty for Daniel Spencer, grand jury indicts on first degree murder charges

State Attorney Jack Campbell said he will be seeking the death penalty for Daniel Spencer, the stepfather of Missy Mogle.



Daniel and Chloe Spencer were indicted by a grand jury Friday on 4 counts, including first degree murder.

Other counts include aggravated child abuse, child neglect, and failure to report abuse or neglect.

Campbell said they are still deciding on whether they will seek the death penalty for Chloe Spencer.

Watch the video for a break down of what led to these charges by the grand jury and what's next in this case.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State Attorney Jack Campbell said he will be seeking the death penalty for Daniel Spencer, the stepfather of 5-year-old, Missy Mogle. A grand jury has indicted both Daniel and Chloe Spencer on first degree murder charges.

A grand jury has indicted Daniel and Chloe Spencer on four counts: murder of the first degree, aggravated child abuse, child neglect, and failure to report abuse or neglect.

That’s in the death of 5-year-old Missy Mogle who was found unresponsive by Tallahassee police at a home on Kipling Court, May 19.

Indictment records include that the Spencer’s “did unlawfully kill a human being..."

They committed battery by “binding her hands or beating her” and did “knowingly cause great bodily harm," adding that they also allowed her to “remain bound and smothered."

In addition, they “knowingly and willfully” failed “to report to the central abuse hotline known or suspected child abuse

The grand jury met Friday to decide on these 4 counts.

This case has gained statewide traction with Attorney General James Uthmeier working to create Missy’s Law in relation to this case targeting judges. Missy's stepfather was convicted in another crime prior to her death, but was allowed out on bond by a Leon County judge when she was killed.

Next steps in the state against the Spencer’s - Both Daniel and Chloe Spencer’s arraignments will take place on August 7 at 9am.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

