Mother pleads not guilty in murder case of 5-year-old daughter, Stepfather waives appearance in court

TALLAHASSEE, FL — 23-year-old Chloe Spencer appeared in court Thursday morning, entering a plea of not guilty in the murder case of her daughter Melissa "Missy" Mogle. The 5-year-old was found unresponsive in May. Spencer faces several charges, including first-degree murder and Aggravated Child Abuse. She waived her right to a speedy trial.

Her husband, 35-year-old Daniel Spencer, was also supposed to appear in court, but he waived his appearance. He also faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Daniel is accused of physically abusing Missy. The day she was found unresponsive, Daniel told police the child was throwing a tantrum and held her breath to manipulate her parents. Daniel said he left the room where Missy was, and when he came back, Missy was unresponsive, and her grandfather began CPR until police arrived.

In July, the State Attorney told WTXL ABC 27 that they plan to seek the death penalty in the case,

following the grand jury indictment. In the indictment, documents state that both Daniel and Chole smothered Missy and beat her by binding her hands. The indictment also stated they knowingly and willfully failed to report the suspected abuse.

The next case management is set for October 8th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.