Man charged with the murder of a one-year-old enters plea, doesn't appear in court

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — 25-year-old Deric Young didn't appear in court on Wednesday, but his attorney appeared via Zoom, entering a plea of not guilty.

Young is accused of killing a one-year-old in June and was indicted on a first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse by great bodily harm. Police records show that Young was the boyfriend of the woman hired to watch the child.

During the investigation, police said Young claimed he was playing with the child when he used both fists to hit her in the head. Documents show that the amount of force caused a hemorrhage in the one-year-old's brain, killing her.

He's next court appearance is set for September 10th.

