Grand jury indicts 25-year-old on first degree murder charges for death of child

25-year-old, Deric Young, faces 2 counts, including first degree murder, following a grand jury indictment.



Young's two counts include first degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse by great bodily harm.

These come following the death of a 1-year-old in June. Police records show that Young was the boyfriend of the woman hired to watch the child.

Watch the video to find out more from the grand jury's indictment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Tallahassee man has been indicted on two counts, including first degree murder, in connection to the death of a 1 year old child. The grand jury met recently to discuss this case.

25-year-old Deric Young is facing first degree murder and aggravated child abuse by great bodily harm in the death of a 1-year-old child, that's following a Tallahassee Police investigation into this case when they were called to a home on Saxon Street on June 23rd and found a child not breathing.

Police said Young claimed he was playing with the child when he used both fists to hit her in the head. According to documents, that amount of force caused a hemorrhage in the one-year-old's brain, killing her.

Court records show that the grand jury found on the count of first-degree murder that Young did "unlawfully kill a human being, K.G., by inflicting abusive head trauma."

Most notably they say abuse on the child was intentional.

Next developments in this case include 2 important dates: on August 11th, Young will have another case management and on August 13th will be his arraignment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

