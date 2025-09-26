ONE YEAR LATER: How the Big Bend and South Georgia continue to recover from Hurricane Helene

September 26th, marks one year since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia as a Category 4 storm. Helene made landfall about 10 miles southwest of Perry with peak sustained winds of around 140 mph, making it the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Big Bend region directly. In the Big Bend, rain totals ranged between 3-15 inches, while South Georgia had 3-10 inches.

The National Weather Service says the storm brought catastrophic inland flooding, extreme winds, deadly storm surge, and numerous tornadoes that devastated portions of the South. At least 250 people were killed, making it the deadliest hurricane in the U.S. since Katrina in 2005.

We're taking a look back at the damage left from the storm and where recovery stands today.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT:

Taylor County got hit the hardest in the Big Bend. Steinhatchee faced at least 9ft. of storm surge from Helene. Two days after the storm, we spoke to neighbors who returned to an unrecognizable town to assess the damage.

Steinhatchee neighbors face another catastrophic washout with Helene's record storm surge

One Steinhatchee family had their cabin pulled off its foundation by historic storm surge.

Family grapples with Helene's destruction at Steinhatchee cabin

In Live Oak, Helene's winds caused damage far and wide. Many neighbors at the time said they've never seen anything like it.

Neighbors in Live Oak left to deal with catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene

In Monticello, where wind gusts got up to 81mph a tree fell right through a home, splitting it in two. The family who lived there rode out the storm in the house and walked us through their experience.

Monticello family survives broken tree though home Hurricane Helene left

In South Georgia, Valdosta was hit hard by Helene, receiving 4.50 inches of rain. Four days after the storm, over 30,000 residents in Lowndes County were still without power. We spoke to one business owner, who said Helene was his third hurricane within a year.

30,000 customer in Valdosta still without power as city recovers from Hurricane Helene

That Monday, following the storm on September 30th, then Former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta to see the damage left behind. At the time, he was campaigning ahead of the 2024 elections.

Former President Trump tours Hurricane Helene damage in Valdosta

A week after the storm, on October 3rd, then-President Joe Biden visited both the Big Bend and South Georgia to assess the damage. At the time, the Biden Administration said more than $10 million in individual assistance had been provided to survivors.

President Joe Biden tours Lowndes County after approving Georgia's major disaster declaration

In Taylor County, nearly a week after the storm, FEMA set up a Disaster Recovery Center for those in need, as more than 250 homes were destroyed.

Help available after Helene destroyed more than 250 homes in Taylor County

One month after Helene, many residents were still recovering. In Taylor County, it was projected that it would take 2-5 years for full recovery.

One month later, Hurricane Helene's impacts still preside over Big Bend and South Georgia

In Valdosta, more than 2,000 buildings were damaged, and a month into recovery, crews were focusing on debris removal as over 100 roads in our area were impassable. We spoke to one neighbor whose home was damaged by both Hurricane Debbie and Helene.

Lowndes County still in recovery one month after Hurricane Helene

COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER:

Over the next few months, community members came together to help neighbors in need as thousands began to pick up the pieces Helene left behind.

In the Big Bend, just over a week after the storm, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Proof Brewery Company, Deep Brewery Company, and the Maclay School formed a partnership for their Hurricane Relief drive.

Local breweries hold donation drive for Helene recovery

AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage started a 'Fill A Truck' initiative for Taylor County. They were asking for donations like toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and cleaning supplies for survivors.

Donations needed for 'Fill A Truck' initiative benefiting Helene victims in Taylor County

During the Holiday Season, residents in Steinhatchee came together, hosting a community meal for Thanksgiving to celebrate each other and their recovery. They also started a Christmas tree drive to help support those who couldn't afford a tree during recovery.

Steinhatchee rallies with Thanksgiving community meal amid Helene recovery, looks to restore normalcy

Just over two months after Helene, Real Estate Agency, The American Dream, created a nonprofit called 'Rebuilding The American Dream' to help those in Taylor County. More than $10,000 was raised to help recovering families in coastal communities.

Neighbors continue providing emotional and financial support to coastal communities following Hurricane Helene

In Valdosta, Second Harvest stepped up to help put food on the table. Prior to the storm, one in five adults in Lowndes County were struggling to eat. They held a food distribution where 1,000 families received goods.

Second Harvest steps up to feed 1,000 families in Valdosta for the holiday season

6 MONTHS LATER:

Taylor County made a lot of progress during the first six months of recovery, but there's a long way to go. We looked into how a local relief group has been helping neighbors.

VIDEO: Hurricane Helene recovery in Taylor County reaches six-month mark

In Valdosta, many neighborhoods and businesses bounced back following Helene. We caught up with the owner of Chez What, which was one of over 2,000 structures that were severely damaged.

Valdosta neighborhoods and businesses rebuilds and six months after Hurricane Helene

ONE YEAR LATER:

Tonight, we'll be live in the field at 5 & 6 pm to see recovery efforts as they stand today. Join Meteorologists Ryan Gold & Jillian Preite, along with neighborhood reporters, Maya Sargent, Lentheus Chaney, Brieanna Smith, and Malia Thomas as they go back to some of the hardest hit communities.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.