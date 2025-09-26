ONE YEAR LATER: How the Big Bend and South Georgia continue to recover from Hurricane Helene

September 26th, marks one year since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia as a Category 4 storm. Helene made landfall about 10 miles southwest of Perry with peak sustained winds of around 140 mph, making it the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Big Bend region directly. In the Big Bend, rain totals ranged between 3-15 inches, while South Georgia had 3-10 inches.
The National Weather Service says the storm brought catastrophic inland flooding, extreme winds, deadly storm surge, and numerous tornadoes that devastated portions of the South. At least 250 people were killed, making it the deadliest hurricane in the U.S. since Katrina in 2005.
We're taking a look back at the damage left from the storm and where recovery stands today.
IMMEDIATE IMPACT:
Taylor County got hit the hardest in the Big Bend. Steinhatchee faced at least 9ft. of storm surge from Helene. Two days after the storm, we spoke to neighbors who returned to an unrecognizable town to assess the damage.
One Steinhatchee family had their cabin pulled off its foundation by historic storm surge.
In Live Oak, Helene's winds caused damage far and wide. Many neighbors at the time said they've never seen anything like it.
In Monticello, where wind gusts got up to 81mph a tree fell right through a home, splitting it in two. The family who lived there rode out the storm in the house and walked us through their experience.
In South Georgia, Valdosta was hit hard by Helene, receiving 4.50 inches of rain. Four days after the storm, over 30,000 residents in Lowndes County were still without power. We spoke to one business owner, who said Helene was his third hurricane within a year.
That Monday, following the storm on September 30th, then Former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta to see the damage left behind. At the time, he was campaigning ahead of the 2024 elections.
A week after the storm, on October 3rd, then-President Joe Biden visited both the Big Bend and South Georgia to assess the damage. At the time, the Biden Administration said more than $10 million in individual assistance had been provided to survivors.
In Taylor County, nearly a week after the storm, FEMA set up a Disaster Recovery Center for those in need, as more than 250 homes were destroyed.
One month after Helene, many residents were still recovering. In Taylor County, it was projected that it would take 2-5 years for full recovery.
In Valdosta, more than 2,000 buildings were damaged, and a month into recovery, crews were focusing on debris removal as over 100 roads in our area were impassable. We spoke to one neighbor whose home was damaged by both Hurricane Debbie and Helene.
COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER:
Over the next few months, community members came together to help neighbors in need as thousands began to pick up the pieces Helene left behind.
In the Big Bend, just over a week after the storm, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Proof Brewery Company, Deep Brewery Company, and the Maclay School formed a partnership for their Hurricane Relief drive.
AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage started a 'Fill A Truck' initiative for Taylor County. They were asking for donations like toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and cleaning supplies for survivors.
During the Holiday Season, residents in Steinhatchee came together, hosting a community meal for Thanksgiving to celebrate each other and their recovery. They also started a Christmas tree drive to help support those who couldn't afford a tree during recovery.
Just over two months after Helene, Real Estate Agency, The American Dream, created a nonprofit called 'Rebuilding The American Dream' to help those in Taylor County. More than $10,000 was raised to help recovering families in coastal communities.
In Valdosta, Second Harvest stepped up to help put food on the table. Prior to the storm, one in five adults in Lowndes County were struggling to eat. They held a food distribution where 1,000 families received goods.
6 MONTHS LATER:
Taylor County made a lot of progress during the first six months of recovery, but there's a long way to go. We looked into how a local relief group has been helping neighbors.
In Valdosta, many neighborhoods and businesses bounced back following Helene. We caught up with the owner of Chez What, which was one of over 2,000 structures that were severely damaged.
ONE YEAR LATER:
