Leon County commission advances charter amendment to expand county authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A proposed amendment could change how local regulations are enforced in Leon County.



Leon County commissioners advanced a charter amendment that would allow county ordinances to override conflicting city ordinances; city laws generally have higher authority under current policy

If passed, the change could affect how land use, business regulations, and other local policies are handled, particularly in areas where city and county boundaries overlap.

For decades, Leon County has operated under a simple rule, when county and city ordinances conflict, the city wins.

Right now, a charter in Leon County gives city rules authority over county rules within city limits, except for one area: environmental standards.

That's been the case since the county charter was established.

Now Leon County commissioners are exploring a change to that power structure, and they want the citizens to decide.

"We are looking forward to robust conversation out of the charter review committee—21 members, outstanding citizens. It is going to be a fun time, but this is what democracy is made out of," District 1 commissioner, Bill Proctor said.

The shift would affect everything from zoning rules to business regulations to public safety measures. It could also impact things like adult entertainment regulations and alcohol sale hours.

Leon County is one of 20 charter counties in Florida. And it's one of 10 that lets city ordinances take precedent. Nine give cities complete authority without exceptions.

"In city limits, outside city limits, I think that it is very evident that they look at our body as the leading body across the county. All I am saying is let's ask the voters if they would like to formalize that," District 2 commissioner, Christian Caban said.

This follows a dispute between the county and city over fire service fees.

City commissioners wanted to raise those fees to help pay for more firefighters and better equipment.

But the county refused, citing taxpayer burdens.

Following that disagreement, the city moved to break its inter-local agreement with the county.

That is set to expire in 3 years.

"The city is out of control. They will go up 22% on everybody. Somebody needs to guard the community and we are trying to," Proctor said.

Commissioners voted to authorize the county administrator to look for alternatives once the agreement ends.

The decision on ordinances would ultimately rest with voters, who would need to approve any charter amendment in a future election.

