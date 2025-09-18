City commissioners move to break agreement with county over fire service fees after lengthy dispute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Major decisions made at City Hall Monday as commissioners voted on a fire service fee agreement, a budget, and a controversial land sale.



City leaders moved to end their interlocal agreement with Leon County, after county commissioners rejected a proposed increase in fire service fees.

Tallahassee adopted a record $1.21 billion budget, impacting local tax dollars.

Watch the video below to hear what the mayor pro tem had to say after the votes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Tallahassee passed its $1.2 billion budget Wednesday, but they also moved to end a longstanding agreement with the county involving fire service fees.

During their meeting, commissioners voted to begin the process of breaking their interlocal agreement with the county.

This follows a months-long debate over fire service fees. Earlier this year, the city moved to raise the fee by 22%, but they needed approval from the county. Commissioners there declined. They argued the change would burden taxpayers.

The city said the extra money would help pay for more firefighters, an improved fire station, and better equipment. And after weeks of hinting at a so-called divorce, the city took action Wednesday.

"The agreement is with the county to provide this service to the unincorporated areas. We voted to send notification to the county that at the end of the three-year agreement that we will not renew. Looking at what is required, we needed additional revenue,” Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox said.

Later in the evening, the city approved the budget for fiscal year 2026. It keeps the millage rate at 4.4072 mills — about 4.7% above the rolled-back rate. That means an extra $6.2 million in property tax revenue with $2.4 million coming from new development.

The commission also approved a sale of the Capital City Golf Course parcel. The 179-acre property has drawn special attention because of 37 identified unmarked African American graves.

The Capital City Country Club has offered $1.15 million for the land with the sale contingent on protecting the burial sites. The club also plans to upgrade the course to NCAA standards for use by FAMU's golf team.

