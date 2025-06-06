Judge orders no bond for stepdad facing charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Melissa Mogle

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper ordered Daniel Spencer to be held without bond during his court appearance on Friday. Spencer faces four charges, including a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter, Melissa Mogle.

Spencer did appear in court Friday, but he exercised his right to remain silent.

The 5-year-old was found unresponsive by the Tallahassee Police Department at her home on May 19th. Both Spencer and the child's mother, Chole, were originally charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse. Chole also faces a second-degree murder charge.

Judge Baker-Carper set the next hearing for case management on August 7th at 9:00 a.m.

Last Thursday, neighbors gathered together to remember Melissa, known as Missy. Watch the video to see how they celebrated her life.

Southwood neighbors remember 5-Year-Old 'Missy' Mogle with vigil

