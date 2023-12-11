NEW VIDEO: Dan Markel's ex-mother-in law, Donna Adelson, pleads not guilty of his murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson made an appearance in Leon County court Monday afternoon. She is charged with the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel was shot at his home in Betton Hills in 2014.

In court Monday, Donna appeared for her arraignment. She pleaded not guilty. The judge had that plea entered into the record. A status hearing was scheduled for January 9, 2024.

Donna's defense attorney said Adelson has been treated poorly since taken into custody in Miami. She was transported to Leon County last month. Her defense claimed Donna has been denied her blood pressure medication and phone calls with legal counsel or family.

Donna's attorney said her constitutional right to an effective defense is being denied, especially considering the serious charges. Adelson is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation to commit first degree murder.

I'm inside the #DonnaAdelson hearing. Prosecutors, defense and jail reps are here. Jail officials say there's no impediment to her talking to her attorneys but that Donna stated she wanted to die when she arrived. She is here in person seated a bit hunched over next to counsel. — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) December 11, 2023

During the hearing, Court TV reported, "jail officials say there's no impediment to her talking to her attorneys but that Donna stated she wanted to die when she arrived."

Ultimately, the judge said he found no constitutional violation to Adelson's detention, but he does want the jail to make accommodations to allow her to speak to her attorney privately to help in her defense. Court TV also reported the judge said he doesn't have the authority to order the jail to give her a psychological evaluation.

Donna is accused of working with her son Charlie to hire hitmen to kill Markel. Adelson was arrested at the Miami International Airport in November just one week after Charlie was convicted of the murder of the FSU law professor.

The state attorney's office said Donna was on her way to Vietnam, a country that does not extradite to the U-S. She made her first appearance in a Leon County Court November 21st.

Donna Adelson's son Charlie will be in the same courtroom she was in Monday afternoon Tuesday morning. That is his final appearance before he is sentenced for the murder of Markel.