Serena Davanzo serves as the neighborhood reporter for Wakulla County, joining WTXL in August 2025.

She hails from eastern Pennsylvania and is a very proud Nittany Lion. She’s an alumnus of The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Theatre.

Serena joins us after serving as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter at a station in Southern West Virginia. While there, she shared a variety of stories in the local communities, especially stories in the local entertainment scene.

When she's not reporting, she enjoys reading, watching various films and television shows, participating in local theatre events, or spinning her color guard equipment.

Serena’s looking forward to learning more about your communities and sharing your stories.

Some fun facts:

She’s one of the biggest Disney nerds you’ll ever meet, and is not afraid to show it.

A collegiate marching band alumni, as she marched for 5 years in the Penn State Blue Band Silks.

She studied Theatre at FSULondon’s Theatre Academy London for a semester in college and has been to the Cannes International Film Festival twice.

If you have any story ideas, please reach out at Serena.Davanzo@WTXL.tv