Sawyer Crawley, a hit-and-run survivor, becomes a top contender for Athlete of the Year

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sawyer Crawley, a 9-year-old who was the victim of a hit-and-run back in January, is in the running for the Youth Athlete of the Year national competition.



Sawyer Crawley has almost made a full recovery after being severely injured from a car in January.

He's currently 1st in his age category and has the chance to win $25k, and to be featured in an ad in Sports Illustrated.

Turning tragedy into triumph.

"He just wanted to prove to everybody he's unstoppable," said Kaitlyn Crawley, Sawyer's mom.

9-year-old Sawyer Crawley didn't know if he could even walk again after being severely injured by a car. Now, almost 9 months later, Sawyer is kicking his way to win the national youth athlete of the year competition.

Sawyer is a typical 9-year-old, active, into sports, but less than a year ago, it was a different story.

"At one point, they told us in the hospital that he may never even talk again, and so that was just gut-wrenching," explained Crawley.

But his laughter and athleticism are back to being top of mind.

Sawyer was hit by a car back in January that left him comatose and unable to move. With hard work and determination, Sawyer has almost completely recovered from it.

It was a tragedy that made the entire community rally behind Sawyer with thoughts and prayers. Something Sawyer's mom, Kaitlyn Crawley, says she is thankful for.

"It's just been amazing seeing him do everything that he did before the accident. He's going to school, he's playing sports, he's being a kid," said Crawley.

While in the hospital, Sawyer got to try a variety of sports on his road to recovery, which even grew into wanting to play football. His mom said watching him get back onto the soccer field back in April was an unreal feeling.

"There is nothing that'll be able to describe that feeling. It's… I cried the first time he went on the soccer field. Like, I will probably continue to cry his first football game," explained Crawley. "Like, it's it's something no parent ever wants to go through, so seeing him go through these milestones is just, it's amazing, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

With him getting back into the game, he decided to join the running for the national youth athlete of the year competition.

"He was super pumped about it, and he was like, 'Why not? Let's try.' So we both decided we would give it a go, and I feel like he's got a story to tell," said Crawley. "I'm sure there are other extremely talented kids out there that all have stories as well, but I want his to be told. I want kids to see that, and even parents, too, not to give up. Like, no matter what happens, they can overcome it. Kids are so resilient, and he is proving that right now on the field."

He is currently number 1 in his age category. The winner of this competition will win $25,000. His mom says that if they win, the money will go into an investment fund for his future. However, another prize for the winner is being featured in an ad in Sports Illustrated.

I asked Kaitlyn and Sawyer, how cool would that be?

Kaitlyn: Absolutely amazing. It's literally a once-in-a-lifetime sort of opportunity that he stands in.

Sawyer: it would be pretty cool.

The deadline for voting in this round is Thursday, September 3rd.

"Can you please vote for me?" asked Sawyer.

You can cast one free vote a day and pay for additional votes. The competition benefits the Why Not You Foundation. CLICK HERE If you wish to vote for Sawyer.

