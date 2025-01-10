Woman charged in hit-and-run bonds out of jail, 9-year-old boy remains in hospital

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman charged in a hit and run crash is now out of jail on bond while the 9-year-old victim remains in the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Alfreda Nelson, was found at a home in Crawfordville on Thursday, a day after the crash.

On Wednesday, little Sawyer was riding a motorbike when troopers say Nelson hit him at the intersection of Country Way and Excalibur East Drive. Cameras in the area helped law enforcement in solving this case capturing the red Volvo SUV.

"It showed basically she was in the area, giving us a timeline, roughly of that vehicle in question, possibly being in the area," said FHP Captain Jason King. "So we just followed those leads and stayed on top of this case. The other part was, was a seamless operation, working with the Sheriff of Wakulla County and his members, as we both saturated the area, we both investigated. "

Nelson was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Her bond was set at $50,000 Friday morning. She bonded out of the Wakulla County Jail around 3 p.m.

Sawyer's mother, Kaitlin Crawley sent us this statement reading in part:

"I am overwhelmed by the support from the community and surrounding areas. I also want to send a heart felt thank you the individual/ individuals that stayed with my baby...I could never thank them enough... Sawyer is an adventurous boy who loves soccer, fortnite his friends and animals of all kind."