Students prepare for Helene as Tallahassee-area schools announce closures

All colleges in Tallahassee and Leon County Schools announced closures through the end of the week in preparation for Helene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Campuses closing across the board as safety precautions begin to take shape.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm tracking how all colleges in Tallahassee are responding to severe weather impacts — and how students are feeling.

Tallahassee State College was the first to announce closures Tue.

All classes from Wed. to Fri. are canceled.

Students I spoke with on campus aren't feeling anxious just yet, and don't plan to evacuate.

"I wouldn't say it's anything out of the ordinary for a hurricane. Like I said I'm just so used to it, so I just don't see anything crazy about it."

"I just know food and water, really, if I don't have a lot of food and water prepared, I'm not going to be able to get it once the hurricane comes, so I know to have that.

On the highest of seven hills —

Early afternoon classes at Florida A&M University were canceled Tue.

FAMU will remain closed through Fri.

Some students are evacuating, but feel calm.

"We're planning on leaving today, it shouldn't be that bad, I don't think it's a big hurricane coming."

While others are thinking of neighbors who have more to lose.

"Even though you're excited there's no school and you're not doing much — just remember there are some people who it's not "no school" for them, it's no house, no home."

FAMU has also rescheduled its parents weekend and football game from this Sat. to Nov. 29.

Over at Florida State University —

FSU says campus is closed beginning 7 a.m. Wed. through Sun. night.

Operations will return to normal on Monday.

Leon County Schools will have early release Wed. and be closed Thu. and Fri.

Leon County Schools will have early release Wed. and be closed Thu. and Fri.


