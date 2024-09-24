DEVELOPING: School systems closing ahead of storm; see which districts are affected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — School districts, colleges and universities are announcing closings ahead of a potential hurricane impacting the Big Bend and South Georgia. See our live blog with updates below.

SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMENTS

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY:

Out of an abundance of caution, classes will be canceled beginning today at 12:15 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 27. All academic operations will be suspended to accommodate any potential disruptions caused by the storm. All academic deans and faculty members are asked to work closely with students and provide maximum flexibility during this time.

Campus operations today will be fully functional through 5 p.m. today (Tuesday). The University will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Essential personnel should report to their supervisors. Weekend activities such as Fall Preview, the FAMU home football game and Parents and Family Weekend, will be rescheduled.

The FAMU Developmental Research School (K-12) will close on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for the safety of students, teachers, and staff. The FAMU Educational Research Center for Child Development (ERCCD) will close for the week beginning at 5:30 p.m.

While it is too soon to pinpoint the exact location and magnitude the tropical weather system, the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west coast is increasing. Students, faculty, and staff should be aware that there is a great deal of uncertainty in the current forecast and the system’s track and intensity.

This system does not yet have a defined center. The University administration will continue to monitor the storm closely and provide updates as necessary. Students, faculty, and staff are urged to stay informed and prioritize their safety during this period. Please use this time to prepare for your storms and review your hurricane safety plans before the onset of severe weather. You can find preparedness resources: https://www.floridadisaster.org/disaster-updates/storm-updates/

For further updates, please check FAMU Alert, visit famu.edu, or follow the official FAMU social media channels.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Due to the developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico and the increasing likelihood of significant impacts on Franklin County, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families.

Earlier this afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Franklin County and 41 counties in Florida. After consulting with the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center and our neighboring school districts, we have made the following decisions:

School Canceled: There will be no school on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (September 25, 26, and 27).

Staff Excused: All staff are excused during these days to focus on personal safety and preparations.

Athletic Events Postponed/Canceled: All athletic events scheduled from Wednesday to Friday have been postponed or canceled.

School Resumes: School will resume on Monday, September 30, if conditions allow.

Please stay informed through local emergency broadcasts and take this time to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Stay safe and take all necessary precautions. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday, September 30th.

TALLAHASSEE STATE COLLEGE:

TSC ALERT! Due to the potential impact of PTC 9 which is expected to become a major hurricane, TSC will cancel classes and close all campuses starting on Wednesday, September 25 , through Friday, September 27. Updates will be posted as more information is available.

THOMAS UNIVERSITY:

Because of the potential threat posed by the incoming storm, Thomas University campus will be closed Wednesday, 9/25/24 – Friday, 9/27/24. All in-person classes will be moving online and all in-person activities are canceled.

