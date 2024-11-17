Rickards High alumni in FAMU Marching 100 play for memory of classmate who died in car accident

Rickards High alumni in FAMU Marching 100 played for the memory of their classmate who died in car accident on Veterans Day.

Gavin Witmer and his mother were killed in a car crash on the way to the Veterans Day Parade.

Watch now to hear band members describe what they remember most about Gavin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking a moment during the show to remember a member of the extended family.

"We honor Gavin and his mother with total praise."

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Speaking with members of the FAMU Marching 100 who felt Gavin Witmer's loss the most.

Earlier this week, Gavin and his mother were killed in a car accident that rocked the Rickards High School community.

Extending to alumni in the Marching 100 like Sean Warren-Bailey.

"Losing Gavin... I have no words."

Sean says while Gavin was as talented as anyone in the Rickards band — what made him special was his attitude.

"He never complained in practice, he always came in with a smile. He made everybody's day better."

Other band members like Azsa Burns say that she wasn't playing for Gavin only today.

She will continue to play for him throughout her time at FAMU — just like Gavin was planning to.

"His legacy will always continue through us and the rest of the band. I know that he wanted to be a part of the 100. I will continue to work hard to be on this field every game. I love you."

Several band members told me they played knowing that the show must go on, because that's what Gavin would have wanted.

At FAMU, AC, ABC27.

