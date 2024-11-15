"A BEACON OF POSITIVITY," Hundreds gather to honor Rickards student killed in car crash

Hundreds gathered at Rickards High School for a candlelight vigil to honor 17-year-old Gavin Witmer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A true leader, friend and beacon of positivity. That’s how classmates of a Rickards student killed in a crash this week. I’m Kendall Brandt in Southeast Tallahassee. Hundreds gathered here at Rickards high school to honor 17-year-old Gavin Witmer.

"Gavin just put an imprint on people's hearts." That's just one of the many ways bandmate Journee Mack remembers her drum major, Gavin Witmer. He and his mother passed away after a car crash on Tennessee street Monday.

Journee Mack/Bandmate "It's really hard for us going into that band room that our drum major will never walk back in there again, but at the same time, we can only appreciate what a good person he was."

That's why the band held a candlelight vigil for the Rickards senior. Hundreds came to honor the life of the International Baccalaureate student. Bandmates shared with the crowd how Gavin made an impact on them.

Darcy/Bandmate "I wasn't even a freshman yet and didn't know how to play my instrument, but he instantly met me with kindness and a hint of humor." That's the leadership Mack also remembers. "He never made me feel like I was doing something wrong because since he was drum major, his job was to lead and correct. But, when he corrected people, he would correct his own mistakes. He was just a good person."

Co-drum major Taj Al-Hakim Mustfaa Ali remember him as not only a leader, but a friend with a bright, bubbly personality. "I wish I could hear you laugh after you played careless whisper on your saxophone for the one hundredth time. I wish I could see your smile as you see the band progress in their musical talent and marching."

One thing was clear: everyone who says they knew him is glad they had him in their lives.

What would your message be to Gavin? "The way you spoke, the way you moved, the way you lit up everyone's life. You are truly a blessing to be in my life. I thank God every day I can't see you, I thank God that I was able to meet a wonderful person like you."

The band will now offer an award in Gavin’s name so his legacy lives on.

In SE Tallahassee, KB, ABC 27