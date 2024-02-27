ONE SIMPLE STEP: What Tallahassee neighbors can do to help prevent shootings

Gun violence is a problem in the Tallahassee area, but there's a simple solution that could help prevent tragedy.

Community leaders and law enforcement are partnering to prevent gun theft.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Addressing gun violence in Tallahassee remains a priority for leaders and law enforcement.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

I'm on South Adams Street where a shooting on Saturday marked the 13th this year in the Capital City.

I'm looking into how we all can help prevent gun violence, with one extra click of a button.

Here's a look at all 13 shootings in the Tallahassee area in 2024.

Community leaders continue to urge gun safety, sending that message out as often as possible.

"My son didn't deserve. My son was a kind, loving individual." Sandra Horne's son Demario Murray was killed by gun violence in 2022.

That was the shooting at Halftime Liquors in College Town.

Horne says the message of gun safety can never be said too often. "For me, daily. The message needs to be that guns are not toys to be played with. There are people's lives being taken."

City leaders say one way to avoid gun violence is part of our daily routines.

When you're getting out of the car it's muscle memory.

Step out, close the door and lock the car. Forgetting that last part, could have tragic consequences.