Bodycam footage released in Halftime Liquors shooting during trial

The bodycam footage shows the breakdown of events once shots were fired and officers appeared on the scene.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 29, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Body cam footage shown in court belonged to Officer Michael Franklin who took the stand today. During his testimony he said he heard rounds going over his head once he was at the scene, concluding that there were multiple shots made by multiple guns.

Officer Franklin testified he spotted De'Arius Cannon as one of those shooters. Officer Franklin along with other officers commanded Cannon to drop his weapon before body cam video showed Cannon making a run for the nearby McDonalds where he was shot by officers.

"I couldn't tell where they were coming from, but they sounded very close. I couldn't tell in what direction or where exactly, but I could tell it was really close. My first instinct was to get down," said the witness.

The witness who testified was shot in her thigh. She was one of several victims who testified today.

At least 2 other people are facing charges in connection to that shooting. Trial is expected to go until December 9.

