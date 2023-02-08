Florida State, football coach Mike Norvell agree to contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After leading the Florida State University football program to its first 10-win season since the 2016 season last fall, head football coach Mike Norvell and FSU committed to each other for the remainder of the decade.

According to a news release from FSU athletics, Norvell signed a multi-year contract extension. The university announced the agreement Wednesday.

Norvell, who completed his third season at the helm of the FSU football program in 2022, is now signed through the 2029 season.

According to FSU athletics, Norvell’s contract extension features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. “We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field. Under Coach Norvell’s leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I’m happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come.”

Norvell led the Seminoles to a 10-3 season with a No. 10 finish in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 rank in the final Associated Press poll in 2022.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said in a statement. “President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program. I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

