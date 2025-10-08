Michael Smith named Interim Athletic Director at Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M is turning to a seasoned leader to steer its athletics program through a time of transition.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M University is making changes in its athletic department leadership. A familiar face is stepping in to guide the program, at least for now.

Michael Smith has been named interim director of Athletics at FAMU. His start at the helm began Monday.

A former Rattler football player and longtime university administrator is the latest addition to the role after three staffing shakeups.

He replaces Travis Glasgow, who is departing the university after accepting another job at a different SWAC conference school.

And earlier this year, Angela Suggs stepped down as the AD following controversy surrounding her grand larceny charge as CEO of the Florida Sports Fund.

Smith’s appointment comes as the university continues to focus on stability and growth within its athletics program.

