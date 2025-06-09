FAMU Athletic Director arrested on fraud, grand theft charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Angela Suggs, has turned herself in to authorities.

WTXL confirmed she was arrested on one felony count of grand theft, one felony count of scheme to defraud and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers.

According to FAMU's website, Suggs began the position on October 7, 2024.

She was the Florida Sports Foundation's president and CEO starting in 2017. She managed million dollar grant programs supporting sports events.

Suggs held leadership positions at FAMU including senior associate athletics director for external affairs and senior woman administrator before her work at the foundation.

FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM FDLE:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Angela Adams Suggs, 55, of Tallahassee, on one felony count each of grand theft and scheme to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers. At the time of her arrest Suggs was the vice president and director of athletics for Florida A&M University (FAMU). She is the former president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF).

The investigation began In November 2024 after FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General with an audit of Suggs’ FSF business credit card purchases and corresponding travel reimbursements. The FSF is a direct-support organization operating under the Florida Department of Commerce.

The investigation revealed that Suggs misused her FSF-issued credit card to make wire transfers and cash withdraws and personal purchases at casinos during business trips, totaling more than $24,000. She then falsified travel vouchers, coding the unauthorized charges as meals. When asked about the unauthorized charges, Suggs claimed some were for business meals and others were accidentally charged to the business card. She failed to fully repay FSF for her personal expenditures.

Suggs turned herself in today. She was booked into the Leon County Jail on a $13,500 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

FDLE’s investigation remains active.