Lawsuit filed over FAMU President selection process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group identified as alumni donors with significant, charitable contributions with ties to Florida A&M University has filed for an emergency injunction over the selection of Marva Johnson as president.

The complaint filed Monday evening is against the eight members of the FAMU board of trustees that voted YES for Johnson and the Florida Board of Governors.

The lawsuit filed by attorneys Ennis Leon Jacobs Jr. and Mutaqee Akbar questions “whether due process requirements, and specific legal standards related to the operation and administration were met in the process to select and appoint the 13th President of FAMU."

The injunction highlights three topics with a list of specific examples from throughout the search. They include:



Disruptive patterns of conduct interferes with fair and reasonable search process.

Search process harmed by failures of due process and undue secrecy standards.

FAMU BOT decision to accept Marva Johnson as a finalist for the position of president defied all logic, was based on improper factors, failed to consider essential criteria, and departed from the adopted rules and procedures governing the presidential search process.

The defendants are accused of violating state law by “usurping the search committee and planning to pick Johnson from the beginning.”

The plaintiffs claim the board members no showed on meetings to disrupt the search process. Replaced members who were urging caution and violated non-disclosure agreements.

The suit includes several accusations against trustee Deveron Gibbons who led the presidential search committee. It claims Gibbons suggested early in the search process that the right presidential candidate may not have an academic background.

It also claims he demanded Johnson be added as a finalist despite not being selected during early deliberations and not meeting the search committee's criteria.

The suit also mentions trustees voting in contrast to the wishes of students and alumni who protested Johnson’s candidacy.

The injunction requests that FAMU’s BOT engage an independent consultant to conduct a full and complete investigation of the entire presidential process. A move the group says is needed to analyze whether the requirements of law were met, and to further prevent certain injury to the governance of FAMU, and to prevent damage to the fiscal stability of FAMU, and further prevent damage to the general public interest in the legal standards governing the selection of a president to Florida universities.

Neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo reached out to defendants on Monday about the suit. As of Monday night, no statements or comments have been issued.

The Florida Board of Governors is expected to vote on whether or not to confirm Johnson on Wednesday, June 18th.

