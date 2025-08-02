FAMU Summer 2025 Commencement marks new era of university leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's summer commencement Friday marked a new era of leadership as Interim President Timothy Beard performed his last duty and new President Marva Johnson began hers.



Nearly 500 graduates recieved degrees this semester.

During the ceremony, students heard remarks from President Beard

"Dear Future Wifey Podcast” host and filmmaker Laterras R. Whitfield also spoke.

"All of our students have special stories, and we're just so proud of this graduating class as we are of all our graduates,” William Hudson Jr., the Vice President of Student Affairs, said.

Florida A&M University's summer commencement marks a lifetime achievement for students. This semester, it also marked the end of Interim President Timothy Beard's duties. FAMU's new president, Marva Johnson, officially begins her first day.

Beard awarded degrees to about 500 students.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson Jr. who says some of these students plan to go into fields like business, social work and music.

FAMU prepares students for this global economy to make them successful citizens of the nation, and so we look forward to seeing who's the next special person that's going to go out there and brand FAMU with their success," he said.

This class will pave the way for the next generation of Rattlers.

The university expectes 1,200 to 1,400 students in the fall.

Hudson says he hopes to increase enrollment in the future.

Although August 1 was President Marva Johnson’s first day, she's not expected on campus until August 4th.

