"He's fighting," Coach Michael Norvell says Ethan Pritchard has opened his eyes two weeks after he was shot

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — During his weekly press conference on Monday, September 15th, FSU football Coach Michael Norvell gave an update on freshman FSU Player Ethan Pritchard. Pritchard was shot in the head on August 31st while taking his aunt home in a Havana neighborhood during the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

Norvell says Prtichard opened his eyes on Sunday and that he was surrounded by family. He says he has a long road ahead and that Ethan has the team's full support during his recovery.

Last Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with local agencies, announced that four people had been taken into custody. They said it was a case of mistaken identity and said the suspects shot Pritchard, thinking he was someone else. On Friday, FDLE announced all four all are being held without bond.

WATCH FULL CLIP BELOW:

NORVELL GIVES ETHAN PRITCHARD UPDATE 09152025

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.