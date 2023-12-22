Florida State Board of Trustees votes to file legal complaint against ACC; see how we got here

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University held a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning to discuss the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference. The board voted to file a legal complaint against the ACC.

Following the meeting, the plan is to file the complaint electronically in Leon County Circuit Court. The board will then wait for ACC to file its response. Once that happens, the litigation process begins.

Read the complaint here.



The Associated Press reported Florida State leaders have made it known they are unhappy with the school's current situation in the ACC, where revenue distribution lags way behind the payouts to schools in the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences. According to the AP’s reporting, that gap is likely to grow substantially in the near future as new media rights deals kick in for the SEC and Big Ten while the ACC is locked into a deal with ESPN that still has more than a decade left.

The AP reported that earlier this month, Florida State won the ACC football title game but became the first Power Five conference champion to finish with an undefeated record and still be left out of the College Football Playoff.

The snub of the Seminoles (13-0) for a playoff spot that went to SEC champion Alabama reignited frustrations at Florida State with what many of their supporters view as conference that holds back their athletic program — and most notably the football team, according to the AP. The Associated Press also reported that any ACC school that wants to leave the conference would have to challenge the grant of rights to be able to get out before joining another league. The grant of rights, which runs through 2036, gives the ACC control over media rights for its member schools — including the broadcast of games in all sports, the AP said.

The AP reported, in addition, any school that wants to leave the ACC would have to pay an exit fee of three times the league’s operating budget, or roughly $120 million.

The length of the ACC's agreement and potential financial penalties have protected the conference from being poached by other leagues the way the Big 12 and Pac-12 have been in the most recent round of realignment, according to the AP. But it has also caused consternation in the conference as its members see a future where SEC and Big Ten schools are receiving upwards of $75 million annually from their conferences and ACC schools are struggling to stay within $30 million of their competitors.

The Associated Press said Florida State is not the only ACC member concerned about the growing revenue gap, but it has been by far the most vocal.



