"HARD TO PUT INTO WORDS" - Tallahassee neighbors remember Mike Martin Sr. for his impact on college baseball

In his decades of coaching, Mike Martin Sr. left an impact on Florida State University and Tallahassee.

With his death on Thursday, members in the community are paying their respects.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mike Martin Sr., a bonafide legend of Florida State athletics and college baseball, died Thursday. I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood. He leaves a legacy that includes the most wins in college sports history and decades of success on the diamond.

"Great job, we needed that one, guys."

"Eleven" was always about his guys. In his 40 years of coaching, over 2,000 wins, he always put his players first.

Eric Luallen is the voice of Seminole baseball. It's his job to speak.

Yet when asked about Martin's legacy, "his impact on those guys and what he meant to them, it's hard to put into words."

One of those hundreds of players, Link Jarrett, now coaches the Seminoles himself. On social media, Jarrett said Martin was an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend.

Thursday at the Capitol, before the news of his death broke, Jarrett said this about Martin on the diamond.

"I played for the best coach in the history of college baseball. Mike Martin is the best coach that's ever stepped foot on that field."

The field that was named after him nearly 20 years ago in 2005. It just goes to show how revered "11" was in the Florida State community, long before he retired. Now, just outside Dick Howser Stadium, fans are starting to leave mementos to "11." It won't be long before they can get back inside the ballpark to show their appreciation.

"I think it'll be a pretty joyous thing, actually. I think people will finally remember coach Martin in their own ways and what he meant to them. And I think that's probably how coach would have liked it."

With the start of the 2024 baseball season just two weeks away, FSU baseball says a celebration of Martin's life is being planned for the upcoming days.