Mike Martin, FSU's winningest coach in college baseball history, dead at 79

FSU said Martin had Lewy body dementia
Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 01, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University Baseball confirmed former head coach, Mike Martin, died Thursday.

For 40 years Martin, also known as "11," dedicated his life to the program and changed the lives of several young athletes. In 2019, ABC 27 reported Martin ended his career with 2,029 wins, 17 trips to Omaha, and two College World Series runner up finishes. The one win that eluded him was a national championship, but still a career that will go down as legendary.

Florida State coach Mike Martin stands during the national anthem before an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Texas Tech in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Read more about that final game here. Thursday, FSU Baseball said, "Martin died after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia."

You can read FSU Baseball's article about the legacy Martin leaves behind here.

