Florida State rugby club raised over $50,000 to make trip to Ireland for exhibition match Friday

The Florida State rugby club raised over $56,000 in donations from alumni and parents to send its entire team to Ireland to play an exhibition match against Trinity College Friday.

We're just days away from Florida State football opening their season in Dublin against Georgia Tech.

But they're not the only team representing the Seminoles in Ireland.

The FSU Rugby Club is gearing up to play one of Europe's best college rugby teams this week.

First, in case you didn't know — yes! Florida State has a rugby club.

"85% of the club, 75 guys plus, have never played rugby before. But that's not a problem at all. It's a really easy game to pick up."

Michael Gomez says the team will take on Trinity College in an exhibition Friday — getting a taste of the real deal.

"We get to really experience what rugby is like internationally, but also get that flavor of Seminole sports going along with it."

Michael says the idea was born when one of the club members met the Irish delegates who visited FSU for a football game last year.

"Rugby came up and it was like, oh hey, rugby! You guys want to come? So right then when the invitation was offered, we knew it was going to have a big price tag if we want to do it."

That's when they started reach out to FSU rugby alumni.

With over 50 years of history, the deep alumni pool was able to raise over $56,000 to send the team of 24 players to Ireland.

Michael says 14 more players funded their own way to Europe.

"They're definitely excited. It's an opportunity like no other. To have the support from the school for the first time in a long time — if ever — that's really reassuring to the guys. It makes them believe in what they do and all the time they put into this."

The rugby club will take on Trinity College at 1 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

