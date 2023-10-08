FSU football welcomes Lord Mayor of Dublin for visit ahead of 2024 Ireland game

The Seminoles will start the 2024 season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland against Georgia Tech.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste visited Tallahassee this week and took in FSU's 39-17 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Watch now to hear what parts of FSU game days may be replicated in Dublin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State football notched another victory Saturday, beating Virginia Tech 39-17. I'm Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter. 79,000 fans at Doak Campbell Stadium got to see the Noles stay perfect this season, including three special guests from across the pond.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste got a firsthand look at a game day in Tallahassee ahead of FSU's game in Ireland next year.

The Seminoles will kick off next season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. The game's organizers were in attendance, including the Lord Mayor. He's been in town since Wednesday, and he says August, 2024 can't come soon enough.

"We absolutely can't wait. I mean what an experience today, especially in the build up to game day. Going around the tailgate, looking at what was happening in the stadium. We're so looking forward to bringing this to Dublin and bringing it to Ireland."

Speaking to fans before the game, not many even knew the Lord Mayor was in town.

"I had no idea, but what a treat for them to come out."

That's Gracyn Smith, an FSU senior. She hopes to see as many FSU traditions in Dublin as possible.

"It's unlike anything else, so I would like for them to take the time to see that."

I asked the game's organizers if we'll see FSU staples like Chief Osceola and Renegade in Dublin. They say it'll take some convincing, but they're optimistic.

"I have absolute confidence that they will make the impossible possible."

The Lord Mayor and company got to see the Seminoles at their best. FSU is back in action next Saturday against Syracuse. In Collegetown, I'm your neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

