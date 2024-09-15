Florida State football fans feeling the disappointment of 0-3 start after loss to Memphis Saturday

Florida State football fell to 0-3 with a 20-12 loss against Memphis Saturday.

Despite the return of the war chant on third downs and more Marching Chief music, fans said they're feeling deflated.

Watch now to hear from coach Mike Norvell on FSU's winless start.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It came down to the final play, but Florida State football is now 0-3 after losing to Memphis, 20-12.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Last week, I told you about fans speaking up, saying they want more Marching Chiefs music during home games.

They got that Saturday — war chants on third down and the Chiefs playing significantly more overall.

What they didn't get — was that first win of 2024.

The Seminoles never had a lead against Memphis.

And the crowd at Doak let them hear it.

I caught up with a few FSU fans after the game, to see how they feel.

"Deflated. A little deflated."

"It was disappointing. Head was in my hands."

Coach Mike Norvell agrees.

"Extremely disappointed with the outcome. Extremely disappointed with the way we played at times. Disappointed I've not been able to get more out of what I believe this team is."

For the second time in five seasons under Norvell, the Seminoles have lost their first three games.

Fans say it hurts even more coming after the resounding success of last season.

"If it's going to be a rebuilding year, that's great. But we just need to see progress."

"Obviously we weren't going to be 12-0 like we were last year, but I thought we would have won these first three games."

I also asked fans what they thought of the in-stadium music, after thousands of fans petitioned for more Marching Chiefs and less piped-in DJ music.

On that front , Saturday was a success — and the fans felt it.

"I think with the whole thing with the music situation from last week, the Chiefs were on it today."

"The band was definitely into it. The crowd was into it too. Even when we were down to Memphis, it seemed like the crowd was into because of the band."

FSU will try it all again next weekend against California, under the lights at 7 p.m.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

